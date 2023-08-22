Medical tourism is popular, but unlucky patients with complications can spend thousands more than they would have if they had care at home
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Kelley Blue Book: Check out the new Aston Martin DB12 Volante drop-top - August 22, 2023
- NerdWallet: How to have fun traveling solo—and save money, too - August 22, 2023
- Next Avenue: Medical tourists seek cheaper healthcare and dental treatments, but there’s plenty that can go wrong - August 22, 2023