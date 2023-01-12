The problems at these facilities — where the average age of residents is 86 — are many. Reform finally seems to be happening, and not a moment too soon.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Next Avenue: Nursing-home reform may finally become a reality: Three breakthroughs that are turning talk into action - January 12, 2023
- NerdWallet: Where do things stand with student loans? Here are answers to 5 common questions. - January 12, 2023
- Kelley Blue Book: Some EVs lose a lot of range in the freezing cold—here is how 13 models compare - January 12, 2023