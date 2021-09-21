‘If communities like The Villages represent the future of aging, please count me out’ — Why an expert on aging has concerns about this type of 55+ residence.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Next Avenue: The Villages is a retirement ‘paradise’—so why is that a problem? - September 21, 2021
- Evergrande, Schmevergrande: Dow futures climb over 300 points - September 21, 2021
- Market Snapshot: Futures point to Wall Street recovery after worst day for S&P 500 in four months - September 21, 2021