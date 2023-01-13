Even if someone is housebound or can’t walk, there are simple ways to incorporate nature into a daily routine, with tremendous benefits.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Kelley Blue Book: Are high car prices the new normal? If you’re waiting to buy a car, stand firm, experts say—it may pay off. - January 13, 2023
- NerdWallet: Are you ready for the next emergency? Take these steps to prepare. - January 13, 2023
- Next Avenue: This is your brain on nature: How to get ‘15 minutes of forest’ daily to improve your health—even in the city - January 13, 2023