In a new 50-state scorecard, Florida ranks dead last for long-term care services and supports, even though it has one of the largest populations of older Americans.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Next Avenue: Why this popular retirement state is the worst for long-term care - November 16, 2020
- The Moneyist: My wife and I are in our 30s. She wants to pay for her sister’s $25K wedding. My future brother-in-law is a blue-collar worker — and he earns more money than me - November 16, 2020
- European stocks led higher by Spanish banks after PNC deal for BBVA’s U.S. unit - November 16, 2020