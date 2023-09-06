NextGen Healthcare Inc. NXGN announced Wednesday an agreement to be acquired by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo in a deal that values the health records software company about about $1.61 billion. Under terms of the deal, NextGen shareholders will receive $23.95 a share in cash for each NextGen share they own. That represents a 16.5% premium to Tuesday’s closing price of $20.55. The company has 67.02 million shares outstanding as of July 21. The stock, which was currently halted for news, rose 6.3% on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported a buyout deal was near. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. “The agreement with Thoma Bravo validates NextGen Healthcare’s substantial strength and follows interest in the company by many parties,” said NextGen Chairman Jeffrey Margolis. “The agreement delivers significant cash value to our shareholders and creates exciting opportunities for NextGen Healthcare’s employees and clients,” Margolis added.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

