Flex Ltd. FLEX said Thursday its solar tracker software maker unit Nextracker Inc. NXT increased the size of its initial public offering to 26.6 million shares from 23.26 million shares and priced it at $24 a share, above the estimated range of $20 to $23 for its stock market debut on Thursday on the Nasdaq. Fremont, Calif.-based Nextracker is raising $638.4 million with underwriters J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Barclays, Truist Securities, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Mizuho, Scotiabank and KeyBanc Capital Markets. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story