Fixes the spelling of Sturgeon’s name in the headline.Nicola Sturgeon will resign as Scotland’s first minister after more than eight years in the role, BBC Scotland reported. The resignation will be announced in Edinburgh, the report said. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
