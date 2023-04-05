Peter Murrell, the husband of former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, has been arrested, BBC News reported. Police Scotland said in a statement that a 58-year-old man was arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party. The statement said officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation. Murrell was the former chief executive of the Scottish National Party.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

