Nike Inc. NKE late Tuesday announced a series of executive appointments, including a new design chief, aiming to boost the brand’s appeal. The footwear and apparel retailer said that John Hoke, a 30-year Nike veteran and most recently the company’s first chief design officer, will become chief innovation officer. Hoke and Tom Clarke, Nike’s president of innovation, will team up to “amplify and accelerate Nike’s innovation strategy and distinction,” the company said. Succeeding Hoke as design chief is Martin Lotti, also a Nike veteran, who will “oversee all aspects of Nike design, from footwear and apparel to brand and retail concepts,” the company said. Hoke and Lotti take over their roles effective immediately. Nike also announced that Nicole Hubbard Graham will become its chief marketing officer, as current marketing chief “DJ” van Hameren retires next summer, the company said. Nike shares edged higher in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day up 1.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

