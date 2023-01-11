Walt Disney Co.’s board of directors on Wednesday announced it has elected independent director Mark Parker as chairman. Parker, a seven-year member of Disney’s board and executive chairman of Nike Inc. , will succeed Susan Arnold, who fulfilled a 15-year term limit on the board. As a result, the size of the board will be reduced to 11 members. Meanwhile, investment fund Trian Fund Management has nominated founder Nelson Peltz for election as a Disney director. Disney’s shares were up 1.6% in extended trading Wednesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Nike Executive Chairman Mark Parker to be named chairman of Disney - January 11, 2023
- Nike Chairman Mark Parker to be named chairman of Disney - January 11, 2023
- Dow, S&P 500 book second day of gains ahead of Thursday’s inflation update - January 11, 2023