Nikola Corp. NKLA said Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller will step down, effective immediately. The electric vehicle (EV) maker said Lohscheller is stepping down due to a family health matter and will return to Europe, but will remain with the company in an advisory capacity through September. The company named Chairman Steve Girsky as its CEO, effective immediately. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
