Shares of Nikola Corp. NKLA dropped nearly 1% in the extended session Friday after the EV maker said Chief Financial Officer Anastasiya “Stasy” Pasterick has resigned “to pursue other opportunities.” Pasterick will continue to serve as CFO and assist with a transition through Dec. 1, the company said in a filing. Nikola said it “expects to conclude a search for a replacement in short order,” and in the meantime “key” financial employees will report directly to Chief Executive Stephen J. Girsky. Pasterick was named CFO in March after previous CFO Kim J. Brady announced his retirement. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

