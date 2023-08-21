Nikola Corp. NKLA offered an update Monday on its recent voluntary recall of more than 200 of its electric vehicles after an investigation into their battery packs. “We may incur significant expenses as a result of these events and there can be no assurance as to when we will be able to resume production of our BEV trucks,” the company said in a regulatory filing. “As a result, our brand, business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows may be adversely affected.” Nikola said earlier in August it would recall about 209 Class 8 Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEV) “as a precautionary measure,” after an issue with a single component of its battery packs. It said it would also pause new BEV sales “temporarily,” though the company’s move doesn’t impact production of its hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV), which have a different design. The stock was down 4% premarket and has lost 9% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 13.8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

