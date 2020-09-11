Nikola stock poised for worst close since July, loses 37% in three days

Shares of Nikola Corp. were on pace for their lowest close since July 31, when it closed at $30, and are off 61% from its record close of $79.73 on June 9. The stock traded as low as $30.78 on Friday, down more than 16%, a day after short seller Hindenburg Research published a report on the electric truck maker calling it an “intricate fraud.” In a statement Friday, Nikola called the report a “hit job.” Nikola stock has lost 37% in the last three days, its worst three-day stretch since early July. The stock is up 204.85% so far this year, which compares with gains around 2.7% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story