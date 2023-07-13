Shares of Nikola Corp. NKLA jumped 61% on Thursday on the heels of a hydrogen deal for the company’s trucks. The stock ended at its highest since March 3 and earned its largest one-day percentage increase since early June 2020. The EV maker earlier Thursday said it inked a deal with BayoTech Inc. in which BayoTech would buy up to 50 Nikola big-rig hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and Nikola would buy hydrogen from BayoTech’s Missouri and California hydrogen hubs. Shares of Nikola have gained 2% this year, compared with gains of around 17% for the S&P 500 index SPX. The EV maker earlier this week adjourned its shareholder meeting for a second time as it failed to secure shareholder support for its plan to issue new stock. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

