Nikola stock tanks after stock-sales filing

Shares of Nikola Corp. fell more than 18% in the extended session Friday after the electric-truck maker filed for stock sales relating to warrants. That follows a 7% decline in regular trading. Analysts at J.P. Morgan in a note last week had warned about a potential stock pullback as more of the shares of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), or blank-check company, that merged with Nikola become freely tradeable. The stock has quadrupled this year as the company and others ride a wave in investor interest on electric-vehicle companies and blank-check companies.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story