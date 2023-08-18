Nikola Corp. NKLA said late Friday that Carey Mendes, the company’s president of energy, is resigning to pursue “other opportunities,” which were unnamed in the filing. Mendes was promoted to the position a year ago. Earlier this month, the electric-truck maker announced that Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller was stepping down due to a family matter and would be returning to Europe. Nikola on Monday said it was recalling more than 200 of its electric vehicles after an investigation into their battery packs and fires. Shares of Nikola fell 1% in the extended session Friday after ending the regular trading day 4.8% higher. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

