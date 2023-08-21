Nikola Corp.’s stock NKLA slid 4% in premarket trade Monday, after the electric truck maker announced plans to offer $350 million in senior convertible bonds in a registered direct offering. The company said in a regulatory filing that it expects to close an initial sale of $125 million in principal on Monday. The company expects net cash proceeds from the initial closing of about $124.5 million. The stock has fallen 9% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 13.8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
