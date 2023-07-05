Nikola Corp.’s stock NKLA fell 3.7% premarket Wednesday, after the company reported its second-quarter delivery and production numbers. Phoenix-based Nikola said it delivered a total of 111 of its battery-electric trucks in the period, split between 45 wholesale deliveries and 66 retail ones. That compares with 31 wholesale deliveries in the first quarter and 33 retail deliveries. The company produced 33 trucks in the quarter to bring the year-to-date total to 96. “Nikola continues its refocused plan of concentration on the North American market, reducing costs and producing the highest-quality Class 8 zero-emission trucks available today,” the company said in a statement. The company said in June it would cut 270 jobs as part of a cost-cutting. Nikola will report second-quarter earnings on Aug. 4. The stock has fallen 37% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 16%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

