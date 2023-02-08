Plus, Gameboy and Gameboy Advance games are being added to Nintendo Switch Online, there’s new Kirby, Pikmin and Metroid games on deck this spring and summer.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Nintendo Direct drops new ‘Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ trailer — preorders begin now - February 8, 2023
- The Margin: LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan: who is the GOAT when it comes to net worth? - February 8, 2023
- Crypto: SEC investigates crypto exchange Kraken over unregistered securities: report - February 8, 2023