NIO says January deliveries surged 352%

NIO , the Chinese electric car maker, said January deliveries rose 352% to 7,225. It’s delivered 82,866 vehicles in total, NIO said. U.S.-listed NIO shares have skyrocketed 1304% over the last 12 months.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story