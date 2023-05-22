U.S.-listed shares of Chinese EV maker Nio Inc. NIO rallied more than 8% Monday, extending their winning streak a second day and outperforming the broader equity indexes by a large margin. The shares have recouped about 17% since a May 2 three-year low. Reuters reported last week that Nio has invested in a nuclear-fusion startup. Gains for Nio also lifted the American depositary shares of XPeng Inc. XPEV, which gained more than 4%. Shares of most U.S. auto companies rose on Monday, with Ford Motor Co.’s F bucking the trend and down 1.3%. Ford earlier Monday hosted an analyst day, reaffirming its guidance of $9 billion to $11 billion in adjusted EBIT and about $6 billion in adjusted free cash flow. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story