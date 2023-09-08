The U.S.-listed shares of Nio Inc. NIO slumped 0.8% toward a fourth-straight loss Friday, to reverse an earlier gain of as much as 0.7%, even after upbeat vehicle sales data out of China. The Shanghai-based electric vehicle maker’s stock has shed 9.9% amid its four-day losing streak, and was on track to close at the lowest price since July 7. The weakness comes as the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF PGJ, which tracks U.S.-exchange listed companies based in China, fell 0.8% on Friday and has dropped 7.1% amid its own four-day losing streak, while the S&P 500 SPX gained 0.3% to snap a three-day losing streak. The China Passenger Car Association reported overnight that China’s vehicles sales in August rose 2.5% to 1.92 million vehicles, while retail sales of new-energy cars jumped 25.6%. Among Nio’s peers, shares of XPeng Inc. XPEV eased 0.3% and of Li Auto Inc. LI slipped 0.3%. Shares of EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA, which derived 23% of its second-quarter revenue from China, dropped 1.1%. The CPCA data showed that Tesla delivered 84,159 cars made at its Shanghai plant in August.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story