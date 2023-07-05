The U.S.-listed shares of China-based electric-vehicle makers pulled back Wednesday, after disappointing services activity data out of China fueled concerns over weakening demand. Nio Inc.’s stock NIO dropped 1.1% in premarket trading, after closing Monday at a more than 3-month high. Shares of Xpeng Inc. XPEV gave up 1.1% and Li Auto Inc. LI slipped 0.2%. Shares of Tesla Inc., the EV giant that generated 21% of first-quarter revenue from China, fell 0.6% ahead of Wednesday’s open, putting it on track to snap a 5-day win streak, and after closing Monday at the highest price since Sept. 28, 2022. Nio’s stock has run up 11.9% over the past three months through Monday, while the Invesco Goldman Dragon China exchange-traded fund PGJ has lost 4.0% and the S&P 500 SPX has gained 8.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

