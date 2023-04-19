Shares of NIO Inc. NIO slumped 2.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, in the wake of more price cuts from Tesla Inc. TSLA, which is also due to report first-quarter results after the closing bell. Among other China-based electric vehicle makers, shares of XPeng Inc. sank 6.7% and Li Auto Inc. shed 3.8%. Meanwhile, Tesla’s stock fell 2.0%. Tesla generated 22.2% of its total 2022 revenue from China. The stocks’ declines come as the iShares MSCI China exchange-traded fund MCHI fell 1.6% in Wednesday’s premarket, while futures ES00 for the S&P 500 SPX declined 0.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

