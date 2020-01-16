Nio’s stock swings to a gain, heads for longest win streak in a year

Shares of Nio Inc. rallied 1.9% toward an 8-month high in active afternoon trading Thursday, putting them on track for the longest stretch of gains in nearly a year. Trading volume was 79.9 million shares, which makes the stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges. The China-based electric vehicle maker’s stock appeared set to snap its win streak at 6 days, as it tumbled as much as 8.8% to an intraday low of $3.91 minutes after the open, before bouncing. The stock has now run up 34.9% during its win streak. Helping propel Nio’s stock higher this year was been upbeat December deliveries data, a surge in fellow EV maker Tesla Inc. shares and reports that Nio had secured funding needed for 2020. The stock’s win streak would be the longest since the seven-day streak ended Feb. 1, 2019. It has just about tripled (up 199.3%) over the past three months, while Tesla shares have nearly doubled (up 96.2%) and he S&P 500 has gained 10.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story