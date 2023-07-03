Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. NLSP gained 12% premarket on Monday after the Swiss clinical-stage biopharma company said it would proceed with phase 3 clinical studies of Mazindol ER, a treatment for narcolepsy. Two double-blind phase 3 studies will evaluate Mazindol ER versus placebo in adult patients with narcolepsy type 1 starting this summer, NLS said in a release Monday. Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological condition that affects the brain’s ability to control sleep cycles, often causing excessive daytime sleepiness. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

