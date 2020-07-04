Surprising almost no one, the European Union on Tuesday left the United States off its list of countries whose residents will be able to travel into the 14-bloc nation without travel restrictions.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- No Americans, please — EU shuts out travelers from U.S. as it reopens to more than a dozen countries - July 4, 2020
- Here’s the revenue hit Facebook will take as Diageo and Starbucks join the list of companies pulling ads from platform - July 4, 2020
- The New York Post: Inside Ghislaine Maxwell’s unglamorous undercover life - July 4, 2020