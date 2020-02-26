No bottom in sight as U.S. stock futures slump

Stock futures turned sharply lower Wednesday, indicating no respite from the selling that has taken 6.28% off the S&P 500 over the last two days. S&P 500 futures fell 0.7%, or 21.1, to 3111.50. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 250 points. Gold futures edged higher, the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped 1 basis point and European stocks fell over 2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
