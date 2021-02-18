: No commission trading means ‘you’re the product,’ lawmaker says in Robinhood-GameStop hearing

The major players in the GameStock saga faced tough questions from members of the House Financial Services Committee Thursday, as the rapid rise and collapse of the video-game retailer stock has shined a spotlight on some of the more obscure, and some would argue troubling, aspects of market structure in the U.S.
