No deal outcome to trade talks is possible in ‘hours’, The Sun reports

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to pull out of U.K.-European Union trade talks “within hours,” according to The Sun, a U.K. tabloid paper, citing an unnamed source close to Johnson. The report said the move could come on Monday, leading to a Johnson address before the nation on Tuesday. The pound was trading at $1.3258, near its lows of the day.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

