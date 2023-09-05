Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office on Tuesday released more information from the U.S. Capitol physician about the 81-year-old Kentucky Republican’s health, as his two freeze-ups in recent weeks continue to attract attention. “There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease,” said Dr. Brian Monahan in a letter released by McConnell’s office. TIA refers to a transient ischemic attack, a brief stroke.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
