Offshore drilling operator Noble Corp. NE said Tuesday its board has declared an interim dividend of 30 cents a share, payable on Sept. 14 to shareholders of record at close of business on Aug. 17. Noble said it intends to pay quarterly dividends going forward. “We are pleased to initiate a regular quarterly dividend to complement our ongoing share repurchase activities,” Chief Executive Robert W. Eifler said in a statement. Shares of Noble edged higher in the aftermarket Tuesday after ending the regular trading day up 2.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

