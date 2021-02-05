Noble Midstream’s stock jumps after Chevron makes buyout offer

Shares of Noble Midstream L.P. shot up 6.6% in premarket trading Friday, after Chevron Corp. offered to buy the operator of midstream infrastructure assets, which is already majority owned by Chevron, in a deal that values Noble Midstream at about $1.13 billion. Chevron’s stock rose 0.8% ahead of the open. Chevron has offered to buy the shares of Noble Midstream it doesn’t already own through in an exchange of shares of Chevron, at a value of $12.47, or the same as Thursday’s closing price of Noble Midstream shares. Terms of the deal are subject to negotiation and approval by Noble Midstream’s board. The companies said there can be no assurance that an deal will be closed. Noble Midstream’s stock has run up 53.8% over the past three months through Thursday, while Chevron shares have climbed 23.4% and the S&P 500 has gained 10.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story