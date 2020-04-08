Nordstrom’s salary cuts for CEO, president in perspective after proxy filing

Breaking News
Nordstrom Inc. said earlier Wednesday that Chief Executive Erik Nordstrom and Chief Brand Officer Peter Nordstrom have agreed to receive no base salary for at least six months, beginning March 29. That comes after the department store chain filed its fiscal 2020 proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which showed that Erik Nordstrom’s base salary in 2019 was $756,393, or 11.0% of total compensation of $6.87 million, which included non-equity incentive plan compensation of $708,591. Peter Nordstrom’s base salary was also $756,393 in 2019, or 10.8% of total compensation of $6.98 million, which included $708,591 in non-equity incentive plan compensation. Nordstrom’s stock surged 7.0% in afternoon trading, and has rocketed 48.0% since closing at an 11-year low on Friday. The stock has still tumbled 54.2% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost 18.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

