Norfolk Southern Corp. NSC said Wednesday it will create a new training facility in Ohio, that trains first responders in the area on how to safely respond to train derailments. The railroad operator said it has not yet decided on a location for the new facility, which will train first responders from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Separately, the company said it will expand its Operation Awareness & Response (OAR) program, which travels across Norfolk’s network to train about 5,000 first responders a year. The announcements come two days after Norfolk disclosed safety-upgrade plans, in response to the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio in early February. “First responders are often immediately on the scene of a rail incident, and we want to ensure they have the knowledge and tools to work safely and effectively to protect the health and safety of their fellow citizens,” said Chief Executive Alan Shaw. “I want to reiterate our profound gratitude to the first responders from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia who rushed to the derailment site on February 3rd.” The stock, which rose 0.4% in midday trading, has tumbled 12.1% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average DJT has gained 7.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA has slipped 3.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

