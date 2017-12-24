North Korea calls latest U.N. sanctions ‘an act of war’

North Korea called the latest United Nations sanctions against it “an act or war” on Sunday, and vowed to continue to bolster its nuclear arsenal. “We define this ‘sanctions resolution’ rigged by the U.S. and its followers as a grave infringement upon the sovereignty of our republic and as an act of war violating peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the region,” North Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement. “We will further consolidate our self-defensive nuclear deterrence aimed at fundamentally eradicating the U.S. nuclear threats, blackmail and hostile moves by establishing the practical balance of force with the U.S.,” North Korea said. On Friday, the U.N. Security Council voted to ban 90% of crude oil and fuel exports to the rogue nation, and restricted money earned by workers abroad from being sent back to the country. The sanctions came in response to North Korea’s continuing ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story