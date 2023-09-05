North Korea would “pay a price” if it provides weapons to Russia for use in Moscow’s war in Ukraine, a top Biden administration official said Tuesday. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House that the U.S. is trying to dissuade North Korea from taking that step, but repeated that Russian efforts to secure weapons are “actively advancing.” Last week, another White House official, John Kirby, said that under potential deals being discussed, “Russia would receive significant quantities and multiple types of munitions from the DPRK which the Russian military plans to use in Ukraine.” Sullivan said Tuesday that the quantity and quality of North Korean defense material is an “open question.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story