North Korean soldier braves gunfire, defects across DMZ to South

A North Korean soldier escaped a hail of gunfire from his own troops Tuesday during a daring defection across the Korean Demilitarized Zone. The soldier fled through the border village of Panmunjom and successfully made it into South Korea, according to news reports. He reportedly drove a vehicle toward the border until a wheel fell off, then ran the rest of the way, getting shot twice. He was brought to a South Korean hospital and is expected to survive. The defection came amid rising tensions on the Korean peninsula, and as the U.S. and South Korea held naval exercises off South Korea’s east coast. Also Monday, an American man was reportedly arrested by South Korean troops after trying to cross the DMZ into North Korea.

