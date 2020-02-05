Northrop Grumman names David Keffer its new CFO

Northrop Grumman Corp. said late Wednesday its board of directors has elected David F. Keffer the aerospace and defense company’s corporate vice president and chief financial officer, effective Feb. 17. Keffer will report to Chief Executive Kathy Warden. He will succeed Kenneth L. Bedingfield, who will remain with the company until Feb. 21 “to facilitate a smooth transition,” the company said. Shares of Northrop Grumman were flat in the extended session after ending the regular trading day up 1.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

