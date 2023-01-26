Northrop Grumman Corp.’s NOC stock rose 1.5% before market open Thursday, boosted by the defense contractor’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and robust sales guidance. The company earned $13.46 a share, which included a $5.96 per share benefit from marketable securities, compared with earnings of $17.14 a share in the prior year’s quarter. Northrop Grumman reported adjusted earnings of $7.50 a share, above the FactSet consensus of $6.58 a share, and sales of $10 billion, up from $8.6 billion in the prior year’s quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected sales of $9.665 billion. The company raised its full year sales outlook to $38 billion to $38.4 billion, compared with the FactSet consensus of $37.8 billion. “Given our proven ability to competitively win, hire and perform, we’re raising our sales outlook for 2023 and expect to deliver strong multi-year cash flow growth,” said Northrop Grumman’s CEO Kathy Warden, in a statement. On an adjusted basis, Northrop Grumman now sees 2023 adjusted EPS of $21.85 to $22.45, compared with the FactSet consensus of $22.49.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

