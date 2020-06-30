Norwegian Air Shuttle cancels deal for remaining Boeing jets

Struggling airline Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA said it has notified Boeing Co. that it will cancel a deal to buy nearly 100 remaining planes, and is suing over losses related to the grounding of the 737-Max and 787 engine issues.
