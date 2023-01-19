Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH said Thursday it is proposing to offer $500 million of senior secured bonds that mature in 2028 in a private offering. Proceeds will be used to repay term loans and a senior secured credit facility that matures in January of 2024. The bonds will be backed by interests in 13 of the company’s vessels. The stock was down 2.5% premarket and has fallen 27% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 13%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

