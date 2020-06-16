Norwegian stock plunges after cruises put on hold through September

Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings Ltd. shares dropped nearly 10% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company said that its cruises will not return until at least October. The cruise line had previously cancelled departures through July due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but announced Tuesday afternoon that all lines would be on hold through the end of September, and select destinations would not disembark until at least November. Travelers with tickets for cruise lines in that time are encouraged to contact the company or their travel agent. Shares closed up 4.9% at $20.96 in the regular session Tuesday, then dropped more than 9% immediately after the announcement was made. Norwegian stock has dropped 64% so far this year as the S&P 500 index has declined 5.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story