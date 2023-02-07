BP on Tuesday said it was boosting spending on oil and gas as much as it will on what it calls “transition growth engines,” a sign of both the pushback energy giants have received for their moves into the renewable energy space as well as the need for energy security and affordability.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Not Beyond Petroleum after all — BP says it’s increasing investment in oil and gas as much as it’s boosting renewable spending - February 7, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Nintendo lowers earnings forecasts as it expects to sell fewer Switch consoles - February 7, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: German industrial production falls 3.1% in December, much more than forecast - February 7, 2023