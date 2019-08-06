Novartis stock falls after FDA says Zolgensma BLA had a ‘data manipulation issue’

Shares of Novartis AG tumbled 3% Tuesday afternoon after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the company’s AveXis unit had informed the agency of a data manipulation issue in the marketing application of pricey gene-therapy Zolgensma.

Shares of the pharmaceutical giant were up as much as 1% before the announcement.

AveXis informed the FDA of “a data manipulation issue that impacts the accuracy of certain data from product testing performed in animals submitted in the biologics license application (BLA) and reviewed by the FDA,” the FDA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agency said it was assessing the situation and remains confident that Zolegensma, a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy that was approved in May, will remain on the market.

“Our concerns at this time are limited to only a small portion of the product testing data that was contained in the marketing application. This product testing data was used by the manufacturer to support the development of its production process for the product,” the FDA said.

Shares of Novartis have gained 16.2% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has gained 14.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story