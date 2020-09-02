Novavax publishes more data on vaccine study, stock rises 4%

Breaking News
Novavax Inc. released more extensive data on its Phase 1 trial of a vaccine for COVID-19 Wednesday, and shares rose about 4% in after-hours trading. Novavax previously released findings from the study that said the vaccine candidate induced immune responses and was well-tolerated, but more more data from the study was published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine. “The rapid publication of Phase 1 results from our trial in a prestigious peer-reviewed journal reflects both the importance of the data and the urgent need for an effective vaccine to slow the COVID-19 pandemic,” Novavax’s president of research and development, Gregory Glenn, said in a news release. After closing with a 2.1% decline at $102.90 in Wednesday’s regular session, shares topped $107 in after-hours trading following release of the information. Novavax is one of at least 23 companies working on solutions to COVID-19 amid a global pandemic. Novavax shares have gained nearly 2,500% so far this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

