Novavax Inc. NVAX reported positive results from three vaccine trials on Tuesday, one targeting both COVID and flu, one for stand-alone flu and one a high-dose COVID vaccine. All three candidates produced robust immune response in Phase 2 trials and showed a reassuring preliminary safety profile, said Novavax. “The stand-alone influenza vaccine candidate achieved statistically significant hemagglutination inhibition (HAI) antibody responses 31 to 56% higher for all four strains compared to Fluad,” said the company. The highest-dose stand-alone COVID vaccine achieved statistically significant neutralization responses that were about 30% higher than Novavax’s prototype COVID vaccine. The news came as Novavax reported first-quarter earnings, showing a loss of $293.9 million, or $3.41 a share, after earnings of $203.4 million, or $2.56 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue fell to $80.9 million from $703.9 million. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of $3.46 and revenue of $87.6 million. The company also announced a restructuring plan that includes shedding 25% of its global workforce. The stock was up 7% premarket, but has fallen 28% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

