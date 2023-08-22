Novavax Inc. NVAX said Tuesday that its updated COVID-19 vaccine has shown promise against newer strains of the virus. In small animal and non-human primate studies, the protein-based shot developed for this fall’s vaccinations induced neutralizing antibody responses to the EG.5.1 variant–nicknamed “Eris,”–and the XBB.1.16.6 variant, the company said in a release. EG.5 is now the dominant variant in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pfizer Inc. PFE and Moderna Inc. MRNA also said last week that their updated shots are proving effective against newer variants that are now circulating widely. Novavax said it is in the process of submitting applications for the new vaccine candidate to regulatory authorities globally. Novavax shares gained 1% premarket on Tuesday and have dropped 21.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 14.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story